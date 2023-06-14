Watch: East West Rail first stage nears completion

The first stage of the £5bn East West Rail project connecting Oxford to Cambridge is on its way to completion.

Work began on the 21-mile (33km) £760m Bicester to Bletchley stretch of the railway in 2020 and is on schedule to be finished by the middle of 2024.

Aerial pictures show an updated Bletchley station, with new platforms and tracks that are due to see their first services from early 2025.

East West Rail Alliance project director Mark Cuzner said: "The earthworks and the bridges are all finished. We've done most of the landscaping and fencing work, so overall it's about 75 to 85% complete."

