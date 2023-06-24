Archive footage showed a football club chairman hitting back at criticism for banning away fans after a riot.

Millwall supporters invaded the pitch at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground after losing an FA Cup quarter-final tie in March 1985.

Luton Town chairman David Evans reacted by introducing identity cards for fans and banning visiting supporters, which was criticised by the football league.

He argued the "radical" scheme had been a success but the club lifted the restrictions after four seasons.