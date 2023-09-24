BBC Rewind: Eighteen chimneys demolished at once

Archive video showed the moment eighteen chimneys were demolished simultaneously at a former brickworks.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the controlled explosions at Kempston Hardwick near Bedford on 30 November 1980.

Footage from a BBC TV news report said there was a "fairground atmosphere" and a band entertained crowds at the event.

There were once 167 chimneys on the site but the remaining four were demolished in 2021 to make way for new homes and a business park.