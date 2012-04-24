Media player
Study into mobile phone use while driving
A study into young people's driving habits has shown half have used their phones to text while at the wheel.
Research carried out in Crowthorne, Berkshire, for the Institute of Advanced Motorists also found one in four young drivers checked their Facebook pages and emails while on the move.
The organisation used vehicle simulators and a test track to investigate how drivers took their eyes off the road.
It found texting while driving causes drivers to slow down and puts them at risk of veering across or off the carriageway.
24 Apr 2012
