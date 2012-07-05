Media player
Video
Jordan Malutshi's family's pain over son's stabbing
The family of a 17-year-old boy murdered at a Reading nightclub has appealed for help in tracing his killer.
Jordan Malutshi, from Clapham, south London, was stabbed in the heart at The Face Bar in Chatham Street, Reading, shortly before 04:00 BST on Sunday.
His parents said he was "a young man, full of talent".
Speaking at a press conference, Gitta Tshibala and Michael Malutshi described Jordan's murder as "a devastating time for our family".
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder.
05 Jul 2012
