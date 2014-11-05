Media player
TV report of 2007 Ufton Nervet rail crash inquest
The Ufton Nervet train crash which claimed the lives of seven people was caused by a car driver trying to kill himself, the inquest in 2007 found.
On the 10th anniversary of the disaster, survivors are still asking why, despite another death there last month, the crossing has still not been closed.
BBC South Today's Joe Campbell reported at the end of the inquest in November 2007.
05 Nov 2014
