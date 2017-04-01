17th century Shakespearean stuns Antiques Roadshow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shakespearean pad stuns Antiques Roadshow on Caversham Park episode

A 17th Century notebook analysing the work of William Shakespeare has been described as "extraordinary" by an Antiques Roadshow expert.

The tiny pad was appraised by manuscripts specialist Matthew Haley during an episode filmed at Caversham Park in Berkshire.

The programme will air on Sunday at 20:00 BST on BBC One.

  • 01 Apr 2017