Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Law change call after dog attacks horse in Wokingham
A petition has been started to clarify the law on animal-on-animal attacks after a horse was almost killed by a dog and its owner was injured.
Emily Bunton set up the online campaign after her horse Mo was attacked in Wokingham by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Her mother Anna Bunton, who was walking her horse, was also cut when the dog tried to bite through her leather boots.
The dog went on to attack a second horse nearby that was also seriously injured.
Police said no criminal offence had been committed. Emily Bunton wants the law to be changed.
-
07 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-39527114/law-change-call-after-dog-attacks-horse-in-wokinghamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window