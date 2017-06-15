Lennon and McCartney gig pub honoured
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lennon and McCartney Caversham gig pub honoured

A pub which played host to Lennon and McCartney's only gig as The Nerk Twins has received a commemorative BBC plaque.

The pair hitchhiked from Liverpool to the Fox and Hounds in Caversham, Berkshire, in April 1960.

  • 15 Jun 2017