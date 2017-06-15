Lennon and McCartney gig pub honoured

Media player
Lennon and McCartney Caversham gig pub honoured
A pub which played host to Lennon and McCartney's only gig as The Nerk Twins has received a commemorative BBC plaque.
The pair hitchhiked from Liverpool to the Fox and Hounds in Caversham, Berkshire, in April 1960.
15 Jun 2017
