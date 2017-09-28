Train announcer spreads smiles with poetry

Media player
The platform announcer who reads poetry to commuters
A railway station announcer has been making a name for himself by reading poetry to commuters on the platform.
Tony Knight, who works for South Western Railway at Wokingham station in Berkshire, has been reading pieces from his childhood copy of Winnie the Pooh.
28 Sep 2017
