Grenfell fire: 'Water in insulation may have accelerated fire'
Water in Grenfell Tower's insulating foam may have led to a chemical reaction with the aluminium cladding, which helped accelerate the spread of the flames, a University of Reading professor has claimed.
You can see more on Inside Out South on BBC One at 19:30 BST on Monday 2 October.
02 Oct 2017
