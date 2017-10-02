Leading chemist publishes theory on how Grenfell Tower fire spread
Grenfell fire: 'Water in insulation may have accelerated fire'

Water in Grenfell Tower's insulating foam may have led to a chemical reaction with the aluminium cladding, which helped accelerate the spread of the flames, a University of Reading professor has claimed.

  • 02 Oct 2017