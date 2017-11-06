Camp for children with special needs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children in Need funding for special needs camp
In the lead up to Children in Need we had a look at where the money you're donating is going.
Camp Mohawk, at Wargrave in Berkshire, is an adventure centre for children with special needs.
The children and their families can relax, play and socialise. Along with developing social skills, it helps them to build their self-esteem.
06 Nov 2017
