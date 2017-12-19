Media player
The 'snow window' painter who makes Christmas magical
An artist has been showing off how he creates spectacular "snow window" paintings.
Tom Baker, who is from Sandhurst in Berkshire, spends his December travelling around the country creating spectacular displays.
He uses white snow spray and a variety of tools to wow his customers, working up to 19 hours a day in the run up to Christmas.
His clients vary from private home owners, to large companies and even celebrities.
Video Journalist: Ben Moore
19 Dec 2017
