Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scuba-diver with brain tumour fulfils his final wish
A diver has fulfilled his dying wish of scuba-diving one last time thanks to a charity.
Colin Clements, from Berkshire, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour 12 months ago.
Doctors said diving would place too much pressure on his brain, but he was able to fulfil his dream.
-
20 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-42419808/scuba-diver-with-brain-tumour-fulfils-his-final-wishRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window