Deptherapy helps rehabilitate veterans
A small charity that helps veterans who've been seriously injured or left with mental health issues has been recognised for its work.

Deptherapy, based in Berkshire, teaches former servicemen and women to scuba-dive which has helped many deal with their trauma.

It's been nominated as a finalist in the Soldiering On Awards which celebrate achievements of those who've served in the forces.

  • 29 Mar 2018
