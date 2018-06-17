The volunteers saving lives on the railways

Video

A team of volunteers are patrolling trains and stations with the aim of preventing suicide attempts and fatalities.

The project, called Rail Pastors, is an extension of the Street Pastors initiative, which sees church groups helping people on the high streets at weekends.

Reading was the first place outside of London to introduce the scheme in 2015 and the group says incidents in the Thames Valley are down by a third.

It was first introduced in Barnet in 2014 and there are now 100 rail pastors operating in five areas of the UK.

If you need to talk to someone about the issues in this video you can visit the Samaritan's website or call them for free on 116 123.

Video Journalists: Ben Moore & Matthew Treacy