My Ramadan diary

Hinna and Kaamil, from Reading in Berkshire, have been recording their experiences of fasting while juggling the demands of modern life.
Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, "the feast of the breaking of the fast" that begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan.
About 1.6 billion Muslims across the world marked the festival this year.
15 Jun 2018
