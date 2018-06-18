Horse hit by passing triathlon cyclists
Video

'Horse hit' as Windsor Triathlon cyclists passes

A horse was hit and its rider was hurt as cyclists raced past them during a triathlon.

The rider calling herself "Jennifer Katherine" posted the footage showing the moment she and her horse were hit during the Windsor Triathlon on Sunday.

She said she wanted the video to raise safety awareness among different road users.

Organiser Human Race Events and the police are investigating the incident.

