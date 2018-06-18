Media player
Philip Lee resigned to give him a say on Brexit process
The Bracknell MP Philip Lee who resigned from the government last week said it was the only way he was able to "have a public say" on what he thought about the Brexit process.
Mr Lee has been telling BBC Radio Berkshire that he felt pushed into "positions of being blindly supportive of process".
The former justice minister told presenter Andrew Peach what he believes needs to change.
18 Jun 2018
