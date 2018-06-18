Phillip Lee on his resignation as Justice Minister
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Philip Lee resigned to give him a say on Brexit process

The Bracknell MP Philip Lee who resigned from the government last week said it was the only way he was able to "have a public say" on what he thought about the Brexit process.

Mr Lee has been telling BBC Radio Berkshire that he felt pushed into "positions of being blindly supportive of process".

The former justice minister told presenter Andrew Peach what he believes needs to change.

Hear the full interview on BBC iPlayer

  • 18 Jun 2018