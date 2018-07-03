Mums can’t afford child’s success
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mums can’t afford ice skating child’s success

Teenagers Ava and Adam have their hearts set on competing in the Olympics one day, but chasing that dream isn't cheap.

The talented duo's parents are struggling to afford the costs of equipment, training and competing in international tournaments.

It's a problem which could restrict them fulfilling their potential careers.

Video by: Adam Paylor

  • 03 Jul 2018