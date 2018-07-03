Media player
Mums can’t afford ice skating child’s success
Teenagers Ava and Adam have their hearts set on competing in the Olympics one day, but chasing that dream isn't cheap.
The talented duo's parents are struggling to afford the costs of equipment, training and competing in international tournaments.
It's a problem which could restrict them fulfilling their potential careers.
Video by: Adam Paylor
03 Jul 2018
