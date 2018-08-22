'It's just existing... drugs every day'

Video

The town of Reading has one of the highest rates of drugs deaths in England and Wales.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed it to have the fourth highest number of deaths per 100,000 people due to heroin and morphine use.

Three people from the town told the BBC about their experiences of addiction.

Reading Borough Council says it recently secured £316,000 to significantly reduce rough sleeping in the town and is working to resolve issues of drug use in car parks.

If you've been affected by any of these issues you can visit BBC Actionline for details of where you can seek support.