Field fires: Most dangerous harvest conditions in 60 years
The current UK heatwave has seen major field fires breaking out up and down the country.
Colin Rayner's farm near Heathrow Airport has seen three fires in three days, and he says these are the most dangerous conditions in 60 years.
The BBC has been to see the aftermath of a major fire this week on his land at Colnbrook, Berkshire.
11 Jul 2018
