Alpacas visit Reading care home to bring joy to residents
In order to awaken the senses and stimulate conversation between residents, a care home invited a couple of furry friends along.
The alpacas, Enzo and Sally, visited the Parkside care home in Reading as part of "therapy and enriching" activities.
26 Jul 2018
