'He's my brother and I love him'

There are more than 1.5 million adults in the UK who have grown up with a disabled brother or sister and many of them go on to become a sibling carer.

Many find themselves in the role unexpectedly, sometimes because parents have become too frail, and the caring responsibility gets passed on.

The charity Sibs has held a series of workshops in Berkshire to offer support to those who find themselves with caring responsibilities.

Patricia Dyer, who has attended some of the sessions in Reading, has been her brother Chris Lawlor's carer for the past 10 years.