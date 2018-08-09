Media player
Berkshire care home residents compete in armchair games
Care home residents have taken part in a series of armchair games.
The event at the Walnut Close Residential Home included armchair football and the balloon bounce.
Games were designed to provide exercise for some of those in the home who aren't as active as they used to be.
09 Aug 2018
