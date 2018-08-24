Media player
How ex-para Paul Biddiss stumbled into Hollywood
Ex-paratrooper Paul Biddiss stumbled into the film industry after a chance exchange with Hollywood A-lister George Clooney.
Paul is now a military adviser with many credits to his name including Jason Bourne and War and Peace.
The BBC spent time with him as he trained extras near Reading for the upcoming ITV and Amazon adaptation of Vanity Fair.
Video Journalist: Adam Paylor
24 Aug 2018
