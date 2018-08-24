How an Ex-Para's stumbled into Hollywood
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How ex-para Paul Biddiss stumbled into Hollywood

Ex-paratrooper Paul Biddiss stumbled into the film industry after a chance exchange with Hollywood A-lister George Clooney.

Paul is now a military adviser with many credits to his name including Jason Bourne and War and Peace.

The BBC spent time with him as he trained extras near Reading for the upcoming ITV and Amazon adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor

  • 24 Aug 2018