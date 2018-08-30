'We as a gender can be our own worst enemy'
Reading support group for men who care for children

A new group has been set up in Berkshire to help men who care for adopted children.

Parenting Special Children says previously help and support has been hard to access because it's been available during office hours or targeted at women.

  30 Aug 2018
