Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greenham Common control tower opens the public
The control tower at the former RAF base at Greenham Common has opened to the public after a refurbishment costing about £750,000.
When the US Air Force brought cruise missiles to the base in the 1980s activists established the Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp and began a protest that lasted 19 years.
The control tower now houses a museum and cafe, and the surrounding landscape is public parkland.
Video Journalist: Adam Paylor
-
07 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-45355646/greenham-common-control-tower-opens-the-publicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window