Video

The control tower at the former RAF base at Greenham Common has opened to the public after a refurbishment costing about £750,000.

When the US Air Force brought cruise missiles to the base in the 1980s activists established the Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp and began a protest that lasted 19 years.

The control tower now houses a museum and cafe, and the surrounding landscape is public parkland.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor