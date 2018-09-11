Soapbox challenge for local hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Soapbox challenge fundraiser for Royal Berkshire Hospital

The Royal Berks Charity held its second annual Soapbox Challenge, raising money to support the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The carts, ranging from a First World War tank to a dustbin, had to navigate a downhill course scattered with straw bales and a jump.

  • 11 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Revellers revved-up for soapbox derby