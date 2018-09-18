'My head told me not to breathe'

Media player
Berkshire schoolboy walks miles to fight off bullies
A 10-year-old boy who had to move schools to avoid bullying has raised more than £3,000 for the charity who gave him counselling.
Euan Dalgardo, who was verbally and physically targeted by fellow pupils, was helped by the Thames Valley charity SAFE.
This youngster from West Berkshire walked 121 miles to raise money for the charity to help other young people in the same situation.
18 Sep 2018
