Learning to cross-country ski on wheels

Bracknell cross-country skiers learn on wheels
Cross-country skiing is a popular sport in Scandinavia but it can also be enjoyed in less wintry climates.
A roller ski club has been set up in Bracknell, Berkshire, to teach the basic techniques without snow.
Roller skis have wheels which allow wearers to skate or to ski in parallel.
Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, is a self-professed fan of the sport.
She trained at Dorney Lake in Berkshire for a cross-country skiing event in 2012.
25 Sep 2018
