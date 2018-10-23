Media player
Police officer 'to return to work' after losing leg in car crash
PC Tom Dorman is undergoing physiotherapy to learn to walk again, a situation he said felt "like being a toddler again".
He had his leg amputated after his marked car was hit during a crash in Maidenhead, Berkshire, in September.
But the Thames Valley Police officer aims to return to frontline policing "within a year, to do what every police officer does, catching criminals and looking after people".
23 Oct 2018
