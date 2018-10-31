Media player
Reading tiny garden gets a Halloween make-over
This tiny garden is providing big scares at Halloween!
A gardening blogger from Reading in Berkshire has created the spooky space to inspire others to use their gardens no matter what their size.
Asia designed and built all the characters for her ghostly garden herself and plans to change it every season to encourage others to be more creative.
Her previous creations included an Easter garden and next up she has plans to create a Christmas wonderland.
Video journalist: Samantha Everett
31 Oct 2018
