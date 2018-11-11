The Great War Cello

Video

After 14 months service on the Western Front, Charles Preuveneer's musical past caught up with him when the British Army learned he had been an acclaimed cellist in London's West End.

Charles was given 10 days of leave to dash home, collect his cello and return to Flanders to entertain the troops with the 25th Divisional Orchestra.

At the end of the war, Charles played before HM King George V at Buckingham Palace.

On Armistice Day Charles' cello will be played by German student Janina von Enckevort at Windsor Parish Church.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor