Animal Welfare: Starving swans 'can be fed bread'
Swans that have starved to death have been found along the River Thames, and experts are blaming a campaign that discourages feeding bread to wild birds.
Is it OK to feed bread to swans again?
The BBC met Berkshire-based charity Swan Support to find out.
04 Dec 2018
