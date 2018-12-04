'Starving' swans can be fed bread
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Animal Welfare: Starving swans 'can be fed bread'

Swans that have starved to death have been found along the River Thames, and experts are blaming a campaign that discourages feeding bread to wild birds.

Is it OK to feed bread to swans again?

The BBC met Berkshire-based charity Swan Support to find out.

  • 04 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Moat service as swans ring for food