Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PC Tom Dorman takes first steps after leg amputation
A police officer who lost his leg after after a car crash has taken his first steps for more than three months.
PC Tom Dorman had his leg amputated after his stationary vehicle was hit by a car in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on 2 September.
Posting on Facebook, Thames Valley Police confirmed PC Dorman had taken his first steps on Tuesday and described him as "an inspiration".
PC Dorman, from Banbury, has previously said he asked members of the public to put a tourniquet on his leg to prevent him from bleeding to death.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-46617455/pc-tom-dorman-takes-first-steps-after-leg-amputationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window