A police officer who lost his leg after after a car crash has taken his first steps for more than three months.

PC Tom Dorman had his leg amputated after his stationary vehicle was hit by a car in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on 2 September.

Posting on Facebook, Thames Valley Police confirmed PC Dorman had taken his first steps on Tuesday and described him as "an inspiration".

PC Dorman, from Banbury, has previously said he asked members of the public to put a tourniquet on his leg to prevent him from bleeding to death.