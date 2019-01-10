Clearing mines and rebuilding lives in Iraq
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Berkshire ex-soldier clearing mines and rebuilding lives in Iraq

After serving in the British Army for 26 years, Dave Parker is now helping clear mines and explosive devices in Iraq left by members of the Islamic State group.

The explosives expert from Berkshire is part of the UN Mine Action Service that has helped more than a million Iraqi people return to their homes.

More than 19,000 devices were cleared last year and the UK has contributed £24.9m to mine action projects since 2015.

  • 10 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The Islamic State group's last stand in Syria?