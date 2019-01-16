Video

When it comes to one of the oldest art forms in the world, many might think there's little point rewriting the rules.

But 20-year-old Nur Yasmin Irfan Nurdin believes the elegance of Arabic calligraphy can inspire people outside of Islam.

Calligraphy is a strict discipline that requires students to learn particular ways to form the letters using special bamboo pens.

Yasmin, from Slough, Berkshire, says she draws inspiration from the traditional art when working on her graphic design projects.

This story is part of New Dogs, Old Tricks: a series of films by video journalist Ben Moore, who has been meeting the young people shaking up the UK's most traditional industries.