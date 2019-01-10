Media player
Berkshire ex-Army soldier Dave Parker helping to rebuild Iraq
After serving in the British Army for 26 years Dave Parker is now helping clear mines and explosive devices in Iraq left by members of the Islamic State group.
10 Jan 2019
