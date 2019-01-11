'He never got a chance to live his life'

Video

A mother whose premature baby died is helping other parents enduring similar experiences.

On 2 July 2018 Emily Harrin gave birth to Robert James eight weeks earlier than expected at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

He lived for 14 hours but did not survive the night. Following Robert's death, Mrs Harrin raised money to provide packs of toiletries for expectant parents at the hospital who find themselves in similar situations.

Amy Wood, a specialist bereavement midwife at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, said parents going through that kind of trauma often did not think about the toiletries they might need with them.

She said the packages provided by Mrs Harrin allowed parents "space to grieve and make memories with their baby".