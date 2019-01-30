Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reading's WHSmith archive with a Nazi connection
More than 200 years of archive for stationer WHSmith, held at the University of Reading, has revealed an unexpected Nazi connection for the shop.
The stationer, started in 1792, started out delivering newspapers but later diversified and set up bookstores and a subscription library service.
It also opened branches abroad, including in central Paris.
During World War Two, this store was occupied by the Nazis and became an outlet for propaganda.
The archive was donated to the University of Reading by WHSmith.
-
30 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-47060719/reading-s-whsmith-archive-with-a-nazi-connectionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window