UK scooter champion: Tyler Hainey, aged seven can do backflips
A seven-year-old boy who taught himself tricks on his scooter has become the UK's under eight champion.
Tyler Hainey, from Bracknell, Berkshire, has injured himself in the year of training, but hasn't been put off.
Tyler's mum says she was "scared at first," but is his biggest fan.
08 Feb 2019
