Kylie responds to twin's song to mum
Kylie 'touched' by twins' song to dying mum

Kylie Minogue has responded to a viral video of twin girls singing one of her hits to their dying mother.

Lee Cripps, 39, from Berkshire, shared a video on Twitter of his eight-year-old daughters Sophie and Lauren singing Kylie's song Dancing to his wife, Alex.

She died at home the next day after having a brain tumour for five years.

Kylie contacted the family on social media to say she had been "touched" by the video.

  • 09 Mar 2019
