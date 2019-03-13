Racing academy for disabled drivers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicolas Hamilton backs racing academy for disabled drivers

A new racing academy for drivers with a disability has been launched.

Nicolas Hamilton, brother of Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, says that competitive racing is a difficult industry to get into. Even harder if you have a disability.

Team BRIT is on a mission to change that, with a goal to put a team into the ultimate endurance race - 24 hours of Le Mans.

  • 13 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Why I don't want to compete in disabled sport'