Car hitting cyclist captured by dashcam

The moment a car hit a cyclist as he waited at a junction has been captured on a dashcam.
Michael Rammell said in social media posts that he was left with severe bruising in the crash, which happened in Windsor last week.
He said he hoped sharing the footage "inspires a positive discussion about genuine road courtesy and kindness".
"I don't want to prosecute or take it any further," he added.
"We'll all come out of this and move on, hopefully as a better driver and me a more defensive cyclist at junctions just like this!"
29 Mar 2019
