'My acid attacker watched me burn'

Joe Davis' world was turned upside down when a friend that he had looked up to attacked him with acid following a disagreement in July 2017.

Two years on, he wants to highlight the consequences of such an attack to try and help prevent it from happening.

His attacker Robert Comer was sentenced to nine years in prison, but Mr Davis feels he should serve the same sentence that his physical and psychological scars force him to endure - life.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor