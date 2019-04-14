Video

Two men have begun an attempt to set a world record for the longest time spent continuously on a see-saw.

Richard March and Michael Jones started on Saturday in Twyford, Berkshire, where an unofficial record of 80 hours on the bounce was set in 1969 by Mr Jones' father-in-law.

The pair are eating, sleeping and answering calls of nature on the giant homemade machine.

They aim to finish on Tuesday night after bouncing about 60,000 times.

Reporter: Matt Graveling