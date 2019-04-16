Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mental health nurses join police officers on duty
Police in Berkshire have stopped more than 150 mental health patients from being sectioned or detained unnecessarily in cells over the past year.
Officers credit an initiative where mental health nurses join them on duty for an evening.
Thames Valley Police said the "invaluable" service saves officers' time because the nurses have access to medical records.
There are now calls for the evening patrol to be made permanent.
-
16 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-47941819/mental-health-nurses-join-police-officers-on-dutyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window