See-saw pair set new world record

Two men have set a provisional world record for the longest time spent continuously on a see-saw.

Richard March and Michael Jones started the attempt in Twyford, Berkshire, where an unofficial record of 80 hours on the bounce was set in 1969 by Mr Jones' father-in-law.

The pair bounced a total of 78, 871 times which took 80 hours, 10 minutes and six seconds.

They are now hope to be featured in the book of Guinness World Records.