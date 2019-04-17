See-saw pair set new world record

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Berkshire see-saw pair set new four-day record
Two men have set a provisional world record for the longest time spent continuously on a see-saw.
Richard March and Michael Jones started the attempt in Twyford, Berkshire, where an unofficial record of 80 hours on the bounce was set in 1969 by Mr Jones' father-in-law.
The pair bounced a total of 78, 871 times which took 80 hours, 10 minutes and six seconds.
They are now hope to be featured in the book of Guinness World Records.
-
17 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-47965644/berkshire-see-saw-pair-set-new-four-day-recordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window