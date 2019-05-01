Local elections 2019: Reading Borough Council has more women than men
Ahead of council elections on Thursday, research by the BBC has found that Reading Borough Council is one of only a few in England that has a female majority of councillors.
The council has 25 female and 20 male councillors. But a census by the Local Government Association suggests about two thirds of councillors are men.
But does gender make a difference in local politics?
We invited Labour councillor Jo Lovelock, Conservative councillor Clare Grashoff and Lib Dem councillor Meri O'Connell to discuss their experiences.
You can find a full list of candidates standing in the local elections in Reading here.
Video journalist: Adam Paylor
